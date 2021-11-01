2022 Ford F-150 starts at $31,335, a $350 increase

As part of the discussions about what's on the way for the 2022 Ford F-150, the F-150 forum has shared part of the price list for next year's truck. There are small price increases, starting with the entry-level regular cab XL in 4x2 trim, going up $350 to $31,355 after the $1,695 destination charge. Increases stick to three figures for five of the six trims, according to the numbers provided. Prices for base versions for next year and their MSRP changes after destination — minus the Tremor, Raptor and Limited variants — are:

XL $31,335 ($350)

XLT $37,745 ($650)

Lariat $47,455 ($715)

King Ranch $57,925 ($215)

Platinum $60,705 ($215)

The forum pricing didn't include the Limited trim. CarsDirect says that based on the order guide it's seen, the Limited goes up by $2,280 to $75,150 after destination. Yet CarsDirect also noted that "most F-150 trims will soon see a relatively minor price increase ranging from $215 to $350." We're not sure if CarsDirect has seen a different order guide, and the site didn't break down increases by trim, but the XLT and Lariat trims about double that latter figure. We couldn't find figures to match CarsDirects' findings on any Ford forum we checked.

Adding four-wheel drive to any trim requires another $3,425, taking a 4x4 F-150 Platinum to within $1,500 away from $80,000.

Among the other changes coming to America's favorite pickup, the 3.0-liter Power Stroke Diesel and its 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque won't be on the menu. Engine choices will be the two EcoBoost V6 mills, the PowerBoost Hybrid, and the 5.0L V8. Guard and Lead Foot have already been removed from the 2021 F-150 exterior color palette, and Kodiak Brown will soon join them in the hereafter. Atlas Blue will be the new color for next year.

There will also be new Black Appearance Packages available for the XL, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum trims. A new Bed Utility Package will come standard on the Limited as well as certain King Ranch and Platinum trims, and is an option elsewhere; different trims include different components, but the bed package can include LED box lighting, zone lighting, BoxLink with four locking cleats, a tailgate step with the Tailgate Work Surface, and a Power Tailgate

These updates could be pertinent to folks with a 2021 truck on order. Ford isn't able to build all the current model year orders it has, so it's been converting many orders into 2022 trucks. CarsDirect also notes that Ford is still offering $1,000 off a custom-ordered F-150, so shoppers on the fence could negate the price increases and then some by being willing to wait, and that's before other incentives like the selectively applied $3,500 rebate or 0% APR for 72 months.