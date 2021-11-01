Audi issues backup camera recall for virtually its entire 2022 lineup

Audi and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a recall late in October for virtually every 2022 model the company has sold so far due to a potential issue with its infotainment system failing to display the backup camera view when the vehicle is put in reverse. Essentially, if you own a 2021 or 2022 model with the latest version of Audi's Modular Infotainment Toolkit system, it's covered by the recall, but don't take our word for it:

"Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2021 Audi A8 and S8 [and] 2022 Audi A5 Sportback, A4 Sedan, E-Tron GT, Q3, Q5, RS6 Avant, A3 Sedan, S5 Sportback, Q5 Sportback, Q7, Q8, RSQ8, SQ7, SQ8, and S3 Sedan vehicles," the company's recall notification said. "A software error may prevent the rear-view image from initially displaying when the vehicle begins to reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, 'Rear Visibility.'"

"Vehicles not included in the recall have not received the affected software or have already been remedied in the factory or port," Audi said. Congrats, A6 owners; you dodged that bullet.

In short, sometimes the display goes black or shows a frozen image rather than the live feed from the car's reverse camera. It's one of many annoying errors that plagues otherwise-pretty-solid infotainment systems offered in new VW and Audi products. And if this sounds familiar, it's not the first time VW Group has been on the hook for a rearview camera glitch. Several 2021 models were recalled for a similar software issue.

Fortunately, since it's software, the fix is minimally invasive. "Dealers will update the infotainment unit parameters, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 17, 2021. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 91CR," Audi said. Customers should expect a recall notification from Audi in the coming months.