Ford Bronco Sport recalled over moonroof issue

Getting recalled five times in your first year on sale isn't the way the average vehicle wants to start its life, but that's where the Bronco Sport is. In January, there was an issue with inadequate lube in the rear drive unit, in February a problem with suspension bolts, in March some trouble with the incorrect lower control arms, and in August a bit of bother over a leaky fuel delivery module. This fifth recall involves an issue with the roof, a bit of weak spot for Ford lately. According to paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the primer on a small number of Bronco Sports built between April 27 and May 25 of 2021 wasn't given enough time to cure before the moonroof was installed. This could lead to an inadequate bond between the moonroof frame and the body, which could lead to the moonroof detaching.

The Mach-E, also built in Mexico like the Bronco Sport but at a different Ford plant, suffered a similar fate that's led to a much larger recall.

Out of the 1,036 Bronco Sports included in the recall, only 233 are suspected to have a problem. Ford said four warranty claims have been filed over the issue, but the automaker isn't aware of any accidents or injuries due to it.

Ford will begin notifying owners November 29. Owners can take their Bronco Sports to a Ford or Lincoln dealer for an inspection and, if needed, a new moonroof laid in with the appropriate bond. Until then, owners are welcome to call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 citing internal reference number 21S46, call the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 and cite campaign number 21V809000, or visit the NHTSA site.

