2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid loses base Touring trim, starts at $48,255

The Chrysler Voyager is going fleet-only for 2022 while the standard 2022 Pacifica picked up some price hikes and some gains and losses in the equipment department. Time to dish on the 2022 Pacifica Hybrid, which, unsurprisingly, follows the majority of the non-hybrid Pacifica template. Mopar Insiders got info on pricing for the revisions Chrysler made to the lineup. The most important change to the overall Pacifica range, according to MI, is that model and option rationalization leaves just 53 combinations instead of the previous 3,550. That's way more than the Honda Odyssey at just seven permutations, but well behind the Toyota Sienna that has 206.

The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and its eFlite variable transmission don't change, nor does the inability to spec all-wheel drive.

What does get added are the new rear-seat reminder and Clean Air Filtration system that Stellantis is sprinkling throughout all its models. That filtration unit captures 95% of particulates in the air including bacteria, allergens, and pollen. The color palette goes the same way as on the non-hybrid Pacifica, dropping from 10 free colors to seven with just three free. Only Bright White, Brilliant Black, and Ceramic Grey will be no charge. Granite Crystal and the new Silver Mist, which replaces Billet Silver, will cost $95. Fathom Blue and Velvet Red will cost $395.

Product planners pulled the AWD option on the non-hybrid Pacifica Touring. For the hybrid, the Touring trim gets pulled completely, and in fact, it's already happened for the end of 2021. That makes the Touring L the new base model, and it makes this year's optional $995 Safety Sphere Group standard equipment for next year. That installs features like ParkSense for front, parallel, and perpendicular parking, and a 360-degree surround view camera. Conversely, the roof rack and side sunshades won't come as standard equipment anymore. MI says next year's MSRP will be $48,255 after the $1,495 destination charge. Comparing that price to the MSRP on Chrysler's 2021 configurator, next year's van will bring a $1,840 increase over 2021.

Next year's Limited trim will add the $1,895 Premium and Safety Sphere Group as standard equipment. The package adds the parking aids from above as well as a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with a 760-watt amplifier. There's a change up top, though, this trim giving up its three-pane sunroof for a dual-pane sunroof, as well as shedding the side sunshades. MI says next year's Limited will cost $52,155 after destination. If so, that's a $2,615 upcharge over 2021.

The Pinnacle will benefit from getting Amazon FireTV equipment standard for the Theater Group – a feature also found on the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee. The head-shaking bit is finding out that Chrysler removed the wireless headphones from the standard equipment list. The tri-pane sunroof here also gives way to the dual-pane unit. MI says the top trim is going to ask $56,435 after destination, a $1,390 jump over the current year.

Related video: