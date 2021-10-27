Vazirani Automotive Ekonk electric single-seater uses an air-cooled battery

Vehicle designer Chunky Vazirani graduated from the Art Center College of Design and time with a few premium English automakers on his resume. In 2015, he founded Vazirani Automotive in Mumbai, India, showing the world the Shul battery-electric hypercar three years later. The Shul is intended for production in the next few years. In the meantime, Vazirani has rolled out something akin to a technology demonstrator, a single-seat electric roadster called the Ekonk. Chunky explained the names of both cars are taken from Indian religion, Shul derived from the Indian god Shiva, Ekonk a word from Indian scripture meaning "the beginning of the divine light." The potential divinity of the Ekonk would be its claimed weight, at 738 kilograms (1,627 pounds), thanks to sparse carbon fiber bodywork and what we're told is a new technology called "Direct Cooling," shortened to DiCo, allowing for air-cooled batteries.

Chunky said his team studied how animals and humans regulate their body temperatures using respiration, and designed the DiCo system to do the same for an EV battery. The intake next to the cockpit is part of the DiCo system. Claims are that it eliminates 70% of the cooling equipment used for liquid-cooled packs, saving a great deal of weight, and it improves range and performance.