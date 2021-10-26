Slovenian company sets a speed record with an app-controlled Lego car

Setting a speed record doesn't necessarily require 16 cylinders, four turbos and a closed-off track. BuWizz, a Slovenian firm that specializes in making motors for Lego cars and scaled-down trains, claims to have built the fastest detailed 1:8-scale Technic model in the world.

The project started earlier in 2021, when some of the company's executives began looking for a hypercar manufacturer to collaborate with. They struck a deal with Spania, the Spanish firm that makes the GTA Spano. Lego doesn't offer the 925-horsepower coupe, so BuWizz built it from scratch using CAD drawings sent by the company. It then stuffed 15 of its electric motors into the toy; 10 drive the rear wheels, while the other five control the steering, the doors, the rear air brake, and make the replica of the V10 engine move. This is almost like science.

Setting a speed record was easier said than done. BuWizz explained that figuring out how to get the motors to drive the rear wheels without breaking the rear gears and the CV joints was one of the biggest challenges facing its team. Another hurdle that had to be cleared was the suspension: The builders had to find a way to make it strong enough to withstand the car's weight. Remember, these are plastic bits not designed to go fast. The process is documented in an hourlong video embedded above that's conveniently split into several chapters.