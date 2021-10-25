Tesla Model S Long Range and Model X Long Range cost $5,000 more

Tesla Model S and Model X prices rose by $5,000 in July of this year, and by the same amount again in August. A year of such adjustments made the Tesla Model S $20,000 more expensive in 2021 than it had been in August 2020. By October of this year, Model 3 and Model Y prices had climbed almost as much as the flagship's over the same timespan. Tesla isn't the only automaker boosting MSRPs, but the electric carmaker's increases seem stouter than others. Tesla delivered just such another shocker over the weekend, raising the prices of the Model S Long Range and Model X Long Range by $5,000. The sedan now starts at $94,900 before a $1,200 destination charge, for a total of $96,190, the crossover at $106,190 after destination.

These adjustments follow price revisions made to the Model 3 Standard Range and Model Y Long Range, which both climbed by $2,000. The Model 3 SR now opens the bidding at $45,190, the Model Y LR at $58,190.

As if that weren't enough, even though Tesla's going great guns on ramping up production again, it can't keep up with demand. This is pushing delivery dates back. According to the Tesla website, a Model S Long Range ordered today isn't expected to be delivered until June 2022, a Model X ordered today isn't predicted to be delivered until September 2022. The Model 3 offers the nearest availability, with delivery predicted for December of this year. Not so with the Model Y, a new order needing until next May to find its way to a good home.

It seems buyers are happy, and raging sales, increasing prices, and improved margins are keeping Tesla investors happy, too. Tesla stock passed $1,000 per share today, the company's market cap enjoying the view from beyond $1 trillion at the time of writing.