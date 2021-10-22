Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you were one of the people affected by Ford's fumbling rollout of the Bronco, you might still be able to get one in time for Christmas. It'll just be, uh, a bit smaller. Kid Trax, a company specializing in battery-powered ride-on cars for kids (Right. Kids. -Ed), has debuted a pint-sized Ford Bronco based on the sixth-generation rig.

The car boasts many features modeled after the real thing. For example, you can remove the doors and roof for an open-air driving experience (Hopefully the latter doesn't have as many issues as their full-scale counterparts). The front has neat illuminated LEDs that replicate the Bronco's sideways unicycle headlights. The realism continues to the cockpit, where an accurately replicated steering wheel controls the front wheels.

The car is powered by a 12-volt battery that can be charged via a port hidden behind the fuel door. Forward top speed can be set by parents to either 2.5 or 5 mph, while a reverse gear maxes out at 2.5 mph. There's even a working suspension and rubber strips on plastic molded tires to help with traction.

Inside, the Bronco seats two between the ages of 3 and 7, as long as they weigh less than 130 pounds combined. The dashboard even has a USB plug for an MP3 player in case the little ones want to rock out to their own tunes. Or, just listen to the horn and engine sound effects. All in all, it looks like a fun time for budding Bronco fans.

Thus far, it seems the toy is offered in just one color, Area 51. Despite the "Coming Soon" message on the Kid Trax website, the car appears to already be available at Target, its exclusive retailer where it sells for $400. Incidentally, if your tykes prefers the classic look (or if four C-notes are a bit too steep), Kid Trax also offers a first-generation variant with a 6-volt battery available at Walmart for $149.

