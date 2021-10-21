Watch a Bentley Continental GT Speed hoon around an abandoned Sicilian air base

If your morning caffeine dose isn't quite getting the job done, watching a 12-cylinder Bentley Continental GT Speed drift around the former NATO Comiso Air Station in Sicily may just do the trick. While "Continental Drift" may have nothing to do with plate tectonics in this context, it's highly appropriate that the GT Speed is powered by a W12 producing enough torque to shape the Earth's crust from above. Too bad Land Rover has dibs on "Pangea Green" as a paint finish.

Per Bentley, the short was filmed during the recent Global Media Drive for the GT Speed. Bentley converted the abandoned NATO base into a gymkhana-style track. "Abandoned almost 30 years ago and having been slowly reclaimed by nature since, Comiso proved to be the ideal place to create a safe yet challenging environment to demonstrate the performance credentials of the GT Speed," Bentley said in the accompanying announcement.

Comiso is no stranger to ground-based missiles, but the Continental GT Speed is an entirely different breed. Its 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 makes 650 horsepower (up 24 over the standard W12) and 664 pound-feet of torque, dropping the GT Speed's 0-60 mph time to 3.5 seconds on the way to a top speed of 208 mph.