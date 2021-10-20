Watch the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX tackle the Nürburgring

Warning: Video above contains NSFW language.

Ram's massive, Hellcat-powered 1500 TRX views performance differently than, say, the 2022 Audi RS3. It was designed for the dunes, not for the track, but that didn't stop a British YouTuber from taking the behemoth to the Nürburgring in Germany to find out what it can do.

While the famously challenging track is often open to anyone willing to pay to get in, regardless of whether they're in a Porsche 911 GT2 RS or in a rented Kia Rio, officials have reportedly started turning away folks who show up in massive trucks, so getting the TRX past the gates was a small victory. Once on the track, the supercharged, 6.2-liter V8's prodigious 702-horsepower output quickly pelts the pickup towards its 117-mph speed limiter. Ram conservatively quotes a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds, and the TRX has no trouble pulling it off.

That's great on a drag strip, but on the 'Ring? You need to turn, and sharp handling doesn't appear on the TRX's résumé; you may as well ask a Honda Civic Si to blast across the desert at 90 mph. It leans into turns like a fighter jet, but the Hellcat V8 pulls it out of a bend with ease as it completely dwarfs every car it passes — except a first-generation Land Rover Defender, which looks equally out of place.

Interestingly, it sounds like the biggest issue the 6,400-pound TRX ran into while lapping the 'Ring was related to its braking system. There's no word on what shape the different parts were in before the run, but the front brakes can be seen smoking — and smelled, according to the man in the camera car — relatively early on in the run. But, here again, this is not the type of situation they were developed to perform in.

"My brake pedal is about halfway down the floor at the moment, but it still has some functionality ... a little bit," the driver says at one point. And yet, the overall experience was positive. "This was a great thing to do! I'm really glad I did it," he concluded. As a bonus, the off-road-tuned suspension lets the TRX pass other cars (including a lot of high-end models) by simply moving two wheels from the track to the grass.

We've embedded the full, 17-minute-long video above; note that it includes some NSFW language.

Related Video: