Next-gen Range Rover shown in official teasers, reveal coming next week

Land Rover just gave us our first teasing look at the next-gen Range Rover. We’ve already seen it in much greater detail than this in spy photos, but now it’s official from Range Rover itself.

There are two teaser images to see here. One shows the SUV in blurry motion, while the other is a close-up of the new grille. From the side view, we can tell that the Range Rover is largely sticking with its same iconic silhouette. It’s a largely evolutionary design, which is exactly what we expect from one of the most iconic SUVs ever. The blurry details are what will be new, and those are the ones we’ll need to wait for.

As for the grille shot, this one is clear as day and can be seen directly below.

It gives us a glorious preview of the sparkly, metallic paint seen on this specific Range Rover. Plus, we see the usual Range Rover badge on the hood and a quick look at the new grille below. The grille design itself is subtle and classy with silvery, oblong rectangles floating in air, connected to each other with short, straight pieces of silver trim. So far, there really isn’t much to dislike about the design.

Land Rover promises that we’ll see the rest of the SUV next Tuesday, October 26, when it will be fully revealed. There will be a livestream reveal event taking place at 3:40 p.m. ET that day, so make sure to come back to see the reveal happen in real time.

In the meantime, enjoy some spy shots of the new Range Rover for an even better preview of how the fifth generation will look.