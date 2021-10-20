Lexus unveils UK-only LC Black Inspiration

Lexus revealed yet another special edition of its LC halo model, this time targeting the coupe model and destined for the UK market. Dubbed "Black Inspiration," it's exactly what it sounds like, only with a nice, British twist. The blacked out look is certainly nothing new, but the LC certainly wears it well.

The finish is called Graphite Black, and like all paint codes for the LC, it's ostensibly unique to the car. Don't bother looking for subtle contrasts or two-tone treatments. Everything from the spindle grille, door mirror casings, headlight and rear light cluster surrounds to the housings for the headlight washers has been done in Graphite Black.

The monotone treatment finally breaks inside, which is where the Black Inspiration really leans into its target market. The seat bolsters remain a smooth-grain semi-aniline leather, but the surfaces pick up a tweed pattern that is accompanied by a textured finish on the interior trim that looks almost wool-like to our eyes.

Lexus says the LC Black Inspiration will be available for order in the UK starting Nov. 1.

