2022 Acura RDX pricing starts at $40,345, a $900 increase

Acura showed us the quieter, more featured, and better handling 2022 RDX five-seater crossover in September. With the model expected to drive onto dealer lots in about two weeks, it's time for pricing. The base price for a front-wheel drive RDX goes up by $900 to $40,345 after the $1,045 destination charge. Be warned, that price is only for a Lunar Silver RDX; the four other colors possible on the base trim cost $500, and the three pearlescent hues require both the $2,650 Technology Package and the $3,000 Advance Package. MSRPs for the entire 2022 RDX range are:

RDX FWD: $40,345

RDX FWD with Technology Package: $42,995

RDX FWD A-Spec with Technology Package: $45,995

RDX SH-AWD with Advance Package: $50,345

RDX SH-AWD A-Spec with Advance Package: $52,345

RDX SH-AWD PMC Edition: $55,295

As indicated on Acura's pricing sheet, adding SH-AWD to the three front-wheel-drive models requires $2,200. Fyi, the RDX configurator on Acura's web site displays the price for SH-AWD as $2,000, but the summary actually adds the correct $2,200 figure to the tally.

Every RDX next year will be quieter thanks to a retuned Active Sound Control system and, as part of the MDX-inspired redesign, new front fender liners that reduce road noise. The new Technology Package cuts even more cacophony thanks to thicker carpet, acoustic glass in the front doors, more sound insulation throughout the cabin, plus it throws in features like perforated sport seats, 12-speaker ELS audio, parking sensors front and rear, swankier 19-inch wheels, and a rear camera washer.

The A-Spec Package takes the rims up to 20 inches, and bundles gear like LED fog lights, heated front seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and 16-speaker ELS audio. For 2022, Acura will finally let customers combine the A-Spec with the Advance Package. The latter kit piles on even more sound deadening material, acoustic glass for the rear windows, plus bits like a heated steering wheel and rear seats, a hands-free tailgate, and adaptive dampers. Those dampers are drop wheel size back down to 19 inches, though.

The 2022 RDX can be pre-ordered now, examples will be in showrooms come November 2.

