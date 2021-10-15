Mattel Mega lets you build a Tesla Cybertruck out of 3,000-plus bricks

Mattel is about to release its largest and most complex Tesla Cybertruck toy yet. It's a Mega-branded set – basically Mattel's version of Lego – and includes 3,283 pieces that you'll have to assemble yourself. Additionally, the set promises lots of hidden details and Easter eggs that will only become realized as you put the truck together.

One of them looks to be a pre-cracked window, a wink and nod Tesla CEO Elon Musk's botched reveal. After touting the truck's armored DLO, the "shatterproof" glass proceeded to shatter when designer Franz von Holzhausen threw metal balls at it. In an astounding level of attention to detail, the toy's cracks even have their points of impact in the same positions as they were in the demonstration.

Other features include a height-adjustable suspension like the real Cybertruck's, as well as an opening bed cover and tailgate. The model also has four opening doors, and the cabin is just as faithfully replicated as the exterior. Photos of the touchscreen show at least two different images depicted, though it's not clear if those are decals or different pieces altogether. Finally, a Tesla-branded travel mug sits in the cupholder.

Mattel has had a long relationship with Tesla, offering many diecast versions of its cars, and Musk himself sent a Hot Wheels version of the Tesla Roadster into space on the dash of the actual thing. The Cybertruck has been made into multiple radio controlled version of various sizes, and if you're on a really tight budget you can even get a Hot Wheels version for $1.

The Cybertruck model kit is being offered at the newly launched Mattel Creations website, where limited edition collectibles from the company's family of brands — Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Barbie, and more — will periodically go on sale. The retail price is $250, and it goes on sale on October 15 at 9:00am Pacific. If past Cybertruck toys are anything to go by, it will probably sell out quick.

Related Video