Volkswagen announced official fuel economy figures for its updated 2022 Jetta on Wednesday, noting that the base model with a manual transmission is good for up to 43 mpg highway.

For 2022, the Jetta gets a standard turbocharged 1.5-liter engine making 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The EPA has certified this combo at 29 mpg city, 43 mpg highway, and 34 mpg combined in the standard S model. Switching to the optional eight-speed automatic gets you 31 mpg city, 41 mpg highway, and 35 mpg combined. SE and SEL models equipped with the optional eight-speed automatic transmission have an EPA-estimated rating of 29 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 33 mpg combined.

The GLI, with its the turbocharged 2.0-liter four making 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, is rated at 26 mpg city, 37 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined with the standard six-speed and 26 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined with the optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. All of that in a sport sedan with a fancy diff and enthusiast-spec suspension? Not a bad package.

