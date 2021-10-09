Bond cars have returned to 'Rocket League' | Gaming Roundup

This week in racing game news:

The Aston Martin Valhalla is now playable in "Rocket League" (and the DB5 is back, too)

In honor of the release of "No Time To Die," "Rocket League" has brought a fan-favorite car back to the item shop, and a new one to boot. From now until October 13th, players will be able to pick up the brand new Aston Martin Valhalla (Dominus hitbox) with a special decal, wheels, and engine audio for just 1,100 credits. As for the DB5, if you missed it the last time it was available, you'll have an opportunity to pick that one up too, but it'll have to be in a joint pack with the new Valhalla and all of its goodies, available for 2,000 credits. The game has also added some 007-themed in-game challenges to allow players to unlock a Bond-themed player banner, avatar border, and the awesome "00 Agent" player title. Check out the video below to see the cars in action.

Upcoming motocross game "MXGP 2021" gets an announcement trailer

The next installment in the official motocross racing game series, "MXGP," is coming November 30th of this year. The upcoming game will feature an "official season" mode, legacy tracks, a race director mode, and a fun-looking track editor. We can only assume the team will be rolling out more information as the game gets closer to release, and we'll keep you updated as they do. For now, though, check out the trailer below.