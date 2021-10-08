Lexus teases 2022 LX 600 flagship SUV

Like so many things at the moment, the Lexus LX debut got pushed back, but it's nearly upon us. Toyota's luxury brand began the teaser campaign for the 2022 Lexus LX 600 today, in preparation for an online debut October 13 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern at the same time the vehicle is unveiled live in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. We can glean a few things from the teaser, the first being the same Lexus design language we recently saw on the 2022 NX transferred to what will be the automaker's flagship SUV. That means an LED light bar connecting two hockey-stick taillamps above a spelled-out "LEXUS" instead of the Lexus logo. The chrome accents of the LX 570 are history, the rear license plate placed in an unadorned trapezoidal recess. The rear bumper is now nearly flush with the tailgate and loses its stanchions at the edges.

And then there's that LX 600 badge, officially signaling that numbers aren't about engine displacement. Depending on market, the LX is expected to get the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that launched with the 300-Series Toyota Land Cruiser in June and puts out 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque in that model. Japanese outlet Creative Trend says this mill will eventually get hybrid assistance to create an LX 750h trim with 480 hp and 642 lb-ft. of total system output. The 3.3-liter diesel V6 with 305 hp and 516 lb-ft. could end up in places like Japan and Australia, and it's possible a base version with the naturally aspirated V6 finds its way to market.

Toyota said putting the new Land Cruiser on its TNGA-F platform saved about 440 pounds. We won't be surprised if the Lexus loses some weight as well, but we also expect a lot of new tech in the LX 600, and luxury is heavy. Features like the Multi-Terrain Select system and Multi-Terrain Monitor seem like shoo-ins, as does the 360-degree camera system. An option for fingerprint authentication to start the vehicle might bow as well. We'll know next week when the 2022 LX livestream kicks off.

