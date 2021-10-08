2022 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrids are prepped for the Rebelle Rally

Since the Mitsubishi Outlander doesn't have a new plug-in hybrid model, the brand won't be competing in the Rebelle Rally with electric assistance this year. But Kia is picking up the baton by entering not one, but two 2022 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrids in the all-women off-road race.

The Sorentos have been beefed up for the rough terrain, and in keeping with the all-women theme, they were modified by the women-owned shop, LGE-CTS. One-inch spacer have been fitted to the suspension for a modest lift along with chunky all-terrain tires on 17-inch KMC wheels. Skid plates line the bottom for protection, and tow hooks were fitted for potential recoveries. Speaking of recoveries, equipment such as tread boards and shovels are stored on the aftermarket roof racks. Inside, the rear seats were removed to make space for a custom storage system.

With two Sorentos, Kia has two teams entering. One of them is Kia's team from last year, comprised of Alyssa Roenigk and Sabrina Howells. The second team is new with rally driver Verena Mei and navigator Tana White. They'll be competing in the X-Cross class against vehicles such as the aforementioned Mitsubishi Outlander and even the VW ID.4. The Rebelle Rally is already underway and wraps up on October 16.

