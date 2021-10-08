Ford Bronco Sport will reportedly get a price hike for 2022

Motorists in the market for a Ford Bronco Sport will pay slightly more starting with the 2022 model year, according to an unverified report. While the trim levels positioned at the bottom of the range stay nearly flat, the more expensive versions are in line for a three-digit increase.

Pricing for the 2022 Bronco Sport will start at $28,760 including a $1,495 destination charge, according to CarsDirect. That's a $50 increase over the 2021 model, which is far from alarming. Moving up, the 2022 Big Bend will cost $30,320 while the 2022 Outer Banks will be priced at $34,570, increases of $105 and $215, respectively. The range-topping Badlands will start at $35,430; $575 more than in 2021.

Ford raised the Bronco Sport's price by up to $540 in June 2021, according to the same report, so the Badlands will end up costing $1,115 more than it did in, say, May 2021. Ford confirmed the price hike for the Badlands and cited "market conditions" as the reason behind it.

We've reached out to Ford for additional details, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

Unveiled in July 2013 as a smaller alternative to the full-size Bronco, the Bronco Sport has been a big success for the Blue Oval — customers may not mind the increase. Ford sold 62,820 units of the rugged crossover during the first seven months of 2021, a figure that places it a few thousand units behind the Ranger and about 20,000 sales ahead of the Edge. And, the pint-sized Bronco is attracting buyers that would normally not stop by a Ford showroom: in March 2021, over 60% of Bronco Sport buyers came from from another brand.

Related Video: