Chrysler Voyager minivan goes fleet-only for 2022

Private motorists will not be able to buy a new Chrysler Voyager in the 2022 model year; the minivan is now a fleet-only model. The cheaper alternative to the Pacifica loses most of its trim levels, but it gains a longer list of standard features during the transition.

Fleet buyers take on many shapes and forms, but in minivan-speak the term usually denotes rental car companies. Chrysler simplified buying by paring down the lineup from three to one trim. Called LX, it gains a 7.0-inch touchscreen that runs the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, second-row Stow 'n Go seats, power-operated sliding doors, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel; that's not bad for something you're picking up at the airport to spend a weekend in. There's also a new air filtration system shared with the Pacifica.

The list of options now includes a package called Safety and Premium Group that bundles a blind-spot monitoring system, rear parking sensors, rear cross-path detection, full-speed forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with navigation. However, upmarket features like leather upholstery and a 19-speaker Harman-Kardon surround-sound system are not offered.

Chrysler is not making mechanical changes, so power for the Voyager comes from a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 rated at 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It spins the front wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is not available; only the Pacifica can get its power sent to four wheels. Similarly, there are no visual changes to report. The Voyager still looks like a pre-facelift Pacifica.

Pricing information for the 2022 Voyager will be announced closer to its on-sale date. At launch, buyers will have five colors called Silver Mist, Brilliant Black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, and Velvet Red, respectively. The former (shown in the gallery) is new for 2022.

Related video: