This Segway Ninebot electric scooter is a whopping $240 off until midnight

Electric scooters have been invading our cities for years now, and despite our individual feelings on them, they don't seem to be going away any time soon. Although they can sometimes seem annoying, they can also be quite useful for urban living. After all, why waste gas and battle traffic to travel just a few miles down the road? While it's still pretty easy to find a scooter downtown to rent for the evening, it's getting easier and more affordable to just purchase your own. Today only, it has become much more affordable, with Segway offering its Ninebot ES4 electric scooter for a huge $240 off.

If you've ever looked into buying a scooter before, you've undoubtedly come across the Ninebot. This beast of a scooter has up to 800W of power, a top speed of 19 mph, a max load capacity of 220 lbs and can travel up to 28 miles! That's nearly twice the distance of the average American's one-way commute. While on your ride, don't worry if you hit some rough terrain, the Ninebot ES4 has front and rear wheel shock absorbers and even an anti-lock braking system. Once you've arrived at your destination, it folds right up in just one step for easy transportation and storage.

The scooter also features an LED display, Bluetooth capability, customizable ambient light colors, mobile app connectivity and, impressively, even cruise control. If you've ever thought about picking up an electric scooter for yourself, now is the time. This great deal makes the Ninebot ES4 $240 cheaper, but only for until midnight pacific time, so if you're interested, make sure to take advantage quickly. Learn more about the deal for yourself just below.

