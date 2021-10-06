Pablo Escobar's 1974 Porsche 911 RSR race car is on the auction block

You want a car with history? This 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR IROC has you covered. The car’s most notable owner is none other than Pablo Escobar, the Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist who founded and led the Medellín Cartel in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Escobar reportedly owned and raced the car — yes, Escobar raced — with 935 bodywork, but the exact details of his use are largely left blank by the auction house — Collecting Cars — that the 911 is being sold through. We do know that the 911 was returned to the U.S. sometime in the early 1990s, which happens to coincide with Escobar’s downfall and death in late 1993.

Even before Escobar had this Porsche, though, it had a rich history. Roger Penske was the original owner and driver of the car. It was also raced in period by Formula One champion Emerson Fittipaldi in the first IROC season.

Penske eventually sold the car to John Tunstall, who proceeded to race it in a bunch of IMSA events. It was even taken to some of the big ones, like the 24 Hours of Daytona and Sebring 12 Hours. Tunstall is the one who ultimately sold it to Escobar, though the details of the exchange are unclear.

As for the car itself, bidders should know that it’s been fully converted back to its original IROC specification post Escobar ownership. The Sahara Beige paint is relatively new, as the car itself was fully restored in 2007. And it’s also one of 15 IROC RSRs produced for 1974. Its 3.0-liter flat-six is a racing-spec engine, and it’s mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Mileage is completely unknown, but with the full restoration, you can trust the car’s in great shape.

As for the price, this 911 is sitting at $850,500 at the time of this article’s publishing. Bidding ends tomorrow, October 7, at 6 p.m. ET, so if you’re rich and have a thing for narcos, this could be the 911 for you.

Related video: