Say a cheery hello to the 2022 Mini JCW Hardtop Anniversary Edition. This little Mini is here to honor 60 years of Cooper racing, as the first Mini with a "Cooper" badge on it went racing in 1961. Thankfully, it’s exclusively painted in British Racing Green.

Mini says this JCW Hardtop will also feature white bonnet stripes with red outlines, a white roof and white mirror caps. In a way, it looks like a Christmas car with all of the JCW’s standard red accents. The colors are supposedly derived from Cooper Car Company design motifs, and we can’t deny that it looks good.

You’ll notice the number 74 is plastered across both the hood and doors of the Anniversary Edition, as the first Mini Cooper to ever race was given the number 74. You’ll also notice the Cooper Car Company logo on the car’s side scuttles and side sills to denote it as the Anniversary car.

Inside, Mini honors the three generations of Cooper with the three signatures of those who worked closely with Mini etched into the cockpit fascia: John Cooper, John Michael Cooper, and Charlie Cooper. The steering wheel has a retro "Cooper" logo in the bottom spoke. Feature-wise, it automatically includes a panoramic moonroof and touchscreen navigation.

“John Cooper kicked off 60 years of performance innovation with the original Mini Cooper, and the Anniversary Edition honors the Cooper legacy that helped define Mini’s performance pedigree over the last six decades,” said Patrick McKenna, head of marketing product and strategy for Mini USA.

Mini says it will be selling this Anniversary Edition “in limited numbers,” so we don’t expect to see a bunch of them. If you want one, the starting price is $40,750, including destination fee. They’re available to order from dealers now.

