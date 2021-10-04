This 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda restoration is yours to win

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

One day my friend called, right as I was getting done with a Nissan Rogue video shoot. The excited voice on the other line said, “I just won an Audi.”

“What?!?” I replied, thinking he was just messing around. “How?”

“I hit a hole in one.”

My friend, who once hit two half-court shots at a high school basketball game to win $5,000 when we were teenagers, had now not only hit a hole-in-one, but a hole-in-one at a golf tournament where the prize for a hole-in-one on that hole was a German convertible.

Thankfully, the German convertible that Omaze is giving away doesn’t take as much skill to win, and it is a little more rare (and more expensive) than the Audi that is currently parked in my friend’s garage. And you can win it here.

This convertible is a Mercedes, and not just any Mercedes but a 1968 280SL Pagoda with a classic silver exterior and a drop-dead gorgeous red leather interior. At over 50 years old, you’d think this car has seen some times, but thanks to a full restoration it looks just as eye-catching as it did when it was new.

Powered by an inline six-cylinder engine, this two-seater makes 168 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque, perfect for summer cruising with the top down. And it is worth approximately $160,000.

According to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Oak Grove School.

According to Omaze, "Oak Grove School is a progressive day and boarding school in Ojai, California. Oak Grove School seeks to assist students in developing those qualities of mind, heart and body that will enable them to function with excellence, care and responsibility in the modern world. Your generosity can help maintain the campus, provide financial aid for students, and ensure realistic wages and professional development opportunities for faculty.”

If you want this opportunity to own this 53-year-old piece of iconic automotive history, enter here. The deadline to enter is December 16, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.