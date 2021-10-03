2021 Ford Mustang RTR Series 1 limited to 500 units

Two years ago, RTR and Ford Performance collaborated on a Mustang RTR Series 1 that was limited to 500 units. The partners have done it again for 2021. RTR founder Vaughn Gittin, Jr. announced a new run of 500 'Stangs for any eager "fun-haver" wanting a pony car with a bit more bite care of a Ford Performance suspension upgrade and some custom aesthetics. The whole shebang even costs the same now as it did in 2019.

The extra bits include the trademark RTR grille with integrated lights, RTR chin spoiler, puddle lights, illuminated sill plates with the build number, rocker panels, rear quarter splitters, Gurney lip for the rear wing, and rear diffuser. A positive ID is made that much easier with the windshield banner, RTR badges, and a stripy graphics package. Rolling stock takes the form of staggered Ford Performance wheels with RTR center caps, 19 x 9.5 inches in front, 19 x 10 inches in back. Under the hood there are Ford Performance hood struts and aluminum strut tower brace, along with an RTR radiator cover badge. We're not sure what that green hue is since Ford doesn't currently offer anything in that spectrum, but it doesn't look half bad here.

Inside, the RTR shift knob matches the embroidered floor mats and a dash plaques bears the build info. For barroom bragging, the included keychains will also be inscribed with the model info so owners don't need to invite disbelievers to the parking lot. For a touch of suspension adjustability, Ford Performance installs its Track Handling Pack on non-MagneRide cars, while MagneRide-equipped Mustangs get the Ford Performance MagneRide Suspension Kit.

The 2021 Mustang RTR Series 1 is a dealer installed package that can be ordered with any EcoBoost Premium or GT trim. The package costs $6,295 with installation another $1,200, for $7,495 in total. Because of the in-house ties, that amount can be rolled into the financing and all the parts get warrantied with the car. And with just 500 on offer, sooner rather than later is probably the best advice if you're RTR (Ready to Rock).

