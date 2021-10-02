  2. Report
Report

Rivian IPO filing reveals financial losses and 50,000 preorders

The company has raised $10.5 billion from backers including Amazon and Ford

Oct 2nd 2021 at 10:37AM
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rocky trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rear wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange action front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear from afar on a rock
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange under front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road red
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue front trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue and green group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T rear action dark
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow action on road front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow on road action afar
  • 2022 Rivian R1T where's Rivian
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow and gray group
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gray front three quarter
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road front close
  • 2022 Rivian R1T black rear with bed cross bars
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road with tent rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T flat underbody
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T front suspension
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T wheel tires
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor in use
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed and storage bin open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue hood open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel open green truck
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel with baggage
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen wide
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T kitchware
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker popped out
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T charge door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed open
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed closed
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T under bed storage with tire
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rails
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rail with bike
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior from driver seat
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console from rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T off-road rock crawl
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen drive mode
  • 2022 Rivian R1T trail cam
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera image
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera warning
  • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior front center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior key on console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior coat hook
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim blue car
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior door flashlight
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior seat detail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior rear HVAC controls
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior pedals
  • 2022 Rivian R1T open door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T

Rivian, the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com, disclosed a net loss of almost $1 billion in the first half of the year in its initial public offering paperwork.

The Irvine, California-based startup in a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set.

Rivian was seeking to be valued at about $80 billion in a listing, Bloomberg News reported in August when the company announced that it had filed confidentially for an IPO.

The company’s IPO plans come as electric vehicle makers are scaling up, angling for a bigger slice of the growing market. With $10.5 billion raised from backers including Amazon and Ford, an established factory in Illinois and thousands of reservation holders for its R1T truck and R1S sport utility vehicle, Rivian is among the most serious competitors lining up to take on electric-vehicle leader Tesla.

The filing revealed new details about Rivian’s pact with Amazon, underscoring how the startup has tied its future to one of its biggest benefactors. The e-commerce giant will have exclusive rights to Rivian’s delivery vehicles for four years after receiving its first one, and it gets right of first refusal to buy the vans for two years after that. Amazon has ordered 100,000 last mile trucks by 2030, with the first 10,000 due this year. 

But the filing shows that Amazon’s logistics unit isn’t bound to buy any electric delivery vehicles from Rivian — and that it can still work with any other potential automotive partners. 

“While the EDV Agreement provides that we will be reimbursed for certain development costs, it does not include any minimum purchase requirements or otherwise restrict Logistics from developing vehicles or collaborating with, or purchasing similar vehicles from, third parties,” it said.

Rivian also disclosed how many of its SUVs and trucks have been pre-ordered. Potential customers have put down a refundable $1,000 deposit for non-binding rights to buy 48,390 R1T and R1S models.

$3.7 Billion War Chest

Rivian had a net loss of $994 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with a $377 million deficit a year earlier, according to the filing. The company generates minimal revenue from the initial sales of its R1T, a commercial pick-up truck and does not generate any revenue from the sales of other products. It had about $3.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of June 30 to fund its growth.  

The company’s other investors include T. Rowe Price Group, Global Oryx and Manheim Investments, the filing showed.

“Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation,” founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Scaringe wrote in a letter to prospective investors. “I hope you’ll join us in our journey to help drive the future of transportation.”

The startup disclosed that as of this week, it operated six service centers in four states, including California, Illinois and New York, in addition to a 24/7 service support center in Michigan and 11 mobile service vehicles. Rivian had a network of 169 dedicated charging stations across the country, 24 of which are so-called fast charging sites.  

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. More than 20 banks are listed on the cover page of its prospectus. The company plans to trade its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol RIVN.

Rivian employs about 8,000 people globally. It’s main factory in Normal, Illinois, is a former Mitsubishi Motors plant where production on the company’s debut consumer model just started.

Separately, Rivian said Friday it had established a philanthropy called Forever to address climate change and committed to investing 1% of its equity into the non-profit . 

Related video:

Featured Gallery2022 Rivian R1T
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X