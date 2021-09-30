Genesis GV60 gets a Drift mode and up to 429 horsepower

We just got a chance to poke around the Genesis GV60 for the first time, and you can read about that experience here. But in addition to seeing all of its design secrets, there are official specs (with one big asterisk) available for us to share with you. The asterisk is that all of these specs are for the GV60 on the Korean market. Exact specs and feature options for the U.S. are still to be determined. That said, it’s safe to assume that our GV60 will be very close or nearly identical to the one we’ll describe below.

In total, Genesis will be offering three powertrain options. The base spec GV60 will be a rear-drive affair featuring a single electric motor. It’ll put out 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Step up to the dual-motor AWD model and combined output from the two motors increases to 314 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. Finally, there’s a performance AWD model that spits out a whopping 429 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque.

There will also be a “Boost Mode” that temporarily increases the electric motors’ maximum output for 10-second intervals. With the Boost Mode activated, Genesis claims the GV60 will do the 0-62 mph sprint in just 4.0 seconds. But if going sideways is more your thing, Genesis also has a Drift Mode that works by “optimizing distribution of driving power and braking system.” The feature is a bit buried, however. To engage it, the car must be stopped. You must then step on the brake, select Sport mode, then select "ESC 2," then pull the two paddle shifters for 3 seconds.

An electronic limited-slip differential will help deliver optimal amounts of torque to the wheels when cornering, and Genesis says it helps tremendously in inclement weather conditions, too. The GV60 will use Genesis’ Preview Electronic Control Suspension. This system uses a camera and navigation system to recognize events or bumps in the road that might have an impact on the vehicle, then actively adjusts the damping force to improve the ride.

As for the battery and range, Genesis says every GV60 will feature a 77.4 kWh battery pack. Range for the AWD models wasn’t provided, but Genesis predicts the RWD version will have a maximum range of 286 miles. That figure is based on Korean certification testing and is also achieved with the 19-inch wheel option, suggesting that other wheel options and further testing (such as EPA testing) could provide different figures.

Thankfully, the GV60 features super-fast charging. The “ultra-speed” charging capability allows it to go from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes when plugged into a 350 kW charging station. The GV60 also features “vehicle to load” capability, meaning you can supply power to other high-draw electronic devices with the car should you go camping or need to power something in your home.

