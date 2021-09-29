Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

It is rare for a vehicle to come along that is one of a kind, and usually what comes with said vehicle is an enormous price tag. One of a kind is exactly what you get with this 1969 Porsche 912. With 300 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque, it’ll hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill in just 5.5 seconds, which is less than half the time it took this car to hit that speed over 50 years ago when it was introduced. What’s changed? This one is Tesla-powered, and the price tag is $0. All you need is a bit of luck.

Win a Tesla-Powered 1969 Porsche 912 - Enter at Omaze

In addition to the grin on your face you’ll have if you win, according to Omaze this 912 comes with much more, specifically: “Recaro Expert M seats in leather and houndstooth; 17" HRE 527S 3-piece wheels; Cibié fog lights, LED headlights; USB charge port; Bluetooth stereo; custom-finished rear trunk; houndstooth dash and door cards; MOMO® Prototipo 3-spoke steering wheel; Porsche RS carpeting; Bilstein shocks; restored control arms and trailing arms; Elephant Racing sway bars, bushings and QuickChange spring plate; M brake calipers; drilled and slotted rotors; stainless steel brake hoses; completely restored steering with 930 tie rods and bump steer spacers.” All of which adds up to a prize worth $150,000. Worried about how you’ll pay taxes on winnings like that? Don’t. Omaze has that covered too.

According to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. Donations benefit the Petersen Automotive Museum.

According to Omaze, the “Petersen Automotive Museum explores and presents the history of the automobile and its impact on global life and culture. The museum acts as a progressive center for automotive research and collecting, which includes reaching underserved communities. Your generosity can help the museum extend its education programs both onsite and online and aid the museum in the development of new exhibitions, community events and preservation activities.”

If you want this opportunity to own this 52-year-old piece of iconic automotive history, enter here. The deadline to enter is September 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.