It’s finally time to see the standard-length version of the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee. Jeep gave us the new three-row L right out of the gate, but we were left completely in the dark concerning the two-row that we were expecting to see with it.

That all changes today at 9 a.m. ET, as Jeep has a live video reveal planned. We expect to see the two-row Grand Cherokee from every angle, plus hear details on the 4xe plug-in hybrid that Jeep has already previewed. The 4xe variant is something we didn’t and still haven’t seen in the larger Grand Cherokee L, so it’ll all be news to us when the model is revealed.

Our current best guesses peg the 4xe as a version of the Wrangler 4xe powertrain, which consists of a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. In addition to the 4xe, we suspect the standard Grand Cherokee will be offered in the same V6 and V8 options as the larger L.

But now it’s time to quit speculating and just watch. Make sure to tune in at 9 a.m. today, and once it’s over, head to our homepage for our reveal stories and everything else you need to know about the 2022 Grand Cherokee.