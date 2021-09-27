Ram fiddles with 1500 Classic options sheet for 2022

Mopar Insiders took a peek at early order guides for the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic, spotting tweaks to the options list that feel like responses to customer requests. The basic run-of-show doesn't change, next year's Classic coming in Tradesman, Express, SLT, and Warlock. For some reason the SLT has disappeared from the automaker's online configurator at the time of writing, but this could be a temporary pause due to any number of unusual situations in the auto industry happening now. Two years ago, though, the Classic offered nine trims, so rationalization isn't new for the line. Next year will also bring Regular Cabs with the 6'4" or 8' beds, Quad Cabs with the 6'4" bed, and Crew Cabs with the 5'7" or 6'4" bed.

The first thing that's new is the step up to Uconnect 5 for the Electronics Group, on the same 8.4-inch touchscreen found across Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler products. MI says the guide also shows Uconnect 4C NAV as a standalone option. At the moment, that's a $795 extra that can only be had on the Warlock, and requires the $795 Electronics Group. MI didn't specify if the other three trims would get the option and if standalone truly means standalone. The only change we spot is no mention of an HD radio, which could be a matter of this being an early order guide, or a victim of the chip shortage, or something else.

What's left out of the order guide for now is one convenience item, and one work item we figure Tradesman Classic buyers will miss. The first is the power sunroof, the $1,095 option nowhere to be seen, the second is the Ram Box storage system, the $1,295 also gone AWOL.

What's been added are a couple of packages for getting more out of the truck when it's time to hit the dirt. The 2021 Tradesman offers a $745 Off-Road Package for some configurations that bundles tow hooks, a front suspension skid plate, anti-spin rear differential, extra-heavy-duty rear shocks, 265-section all-terrain tires, and either a 3.92 or 3.55 final drive. Next year, according to the guide, the package picks up a couple items offered in the current-gen Ram's Off-Road Package, adding a skid plate for the transfer case, a higher ride height — but we don't know by how much, a full-sized spare tire, and it specifies Yokohama tires. The package costs $840 for the current Ram right now, so the Classic price could go up considering the extra gear.

Related video: