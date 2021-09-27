Nissan Townstar adds another new electric commercial van option

Another new electric van is entering the market, and it’s called the Nissan Townstar. “New” is a bit of a misnomer, though, as the EV is replacing Nissan’s old e-NV200 in the automaker’s European commercial vehicles lineup. We’re not sure if the new Townstar will ever make the trek to this side of the globe, but there were rumblings of the e-NV200 doing so previously.

In the chance that it does come stateside, we’ll give you an overview of what this van can do. Nissan is calling it “all-new” compared to the e-NV200, and it’s definitely using plenty of new parts. The battery is now a 44 kWh pack (it was a 40 kWh pack previously), and power is up to 122 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. Range with this bigger battery is approximated at 177 miles, but expect a considerably lower number if the Townstar is ever given an EPA-rated range. Charging speed maxes out with an optional 22 kW charge speed capability — Nissan says it’ll go from 0-80% in 42 minutes in optimal conditions.

The Townstar is also bringing a number of nice Nissan technologies to its commercial van lineup. For example, Townstar EV buyers will get ProPilot Assist that features a full-speed adaptive cruise control and excellent lane-centering. Also, you’ll be able to spec it with an eight-inch touchscreen that allows use of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with other connected services. Wireless charging will be optional, and so will a 10-inch digital cluster.

Nissan says the exterior of the Townstar EV is inspired by the Ariya, though any similarity is fleeting at best. Its front shield integrates what Nissan is calling the “Kumiko” pattern and a new take on the V-motion design grille. The gas-powered version of the Townstar looks slightly different, featuring a different front end with a proper grille to cool the engine.

Like we said, there’s still no word on whether Nissan will bring its electric van here, but we can hope it joins the growing list of possibles for electric transport duty.

Related video: