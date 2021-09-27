Ford recalls Mustang Mach-E over windshields and sunroofs

The Ford Mustang Mach-E went on sale at the end of last year and is having a few teething issues its first full year on the market. In March, Ford recalled a small number of its electric pony crossover to fix loose subframe bolts. This month, the automaker is recalling a much larger number of Mach-Es in North America and Europe to fix a larger issue, that being improperly bonded windshields and sunroofs. Ford told Automotive News that 38,714 Mach-Es built between February 24 and June 18 of this year have windshields that could come loose in a crash, and 27,318 of those vehicles have sunroofs that could come loose while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted two recall notices for the issues, as has Transport Canada. NHTSA says letters will be sent to affected owners starting October 27. The NHTSA campaign number for the windshield is 21V711000; Ford's reference number is 21C22. The NHTSA campaign number for the sunroof is 21V712000; Ford's reference number is 21S42.

The fix is what you'd expect — get the vehicle to a dealer, the dealer will pop the windshield and the sunroof if necessary, add more urethane adhesive, and replace the glass. The service is free of charge. Ford says it doesn't know of any accidents or injuries resulting from the issue.

