2022 Hyundai Palisade Review | Our 1b choice among three-row SUVs

The 2022 Hyundai Palisade was already one of our top-recommended three-row SUVs. Its well-executed combination of space, technology, refinement and design helped it stand out in the crowd. But then we began living with one on a daily basis as part of our long-term Palisade review, and hey, we started liking it even more. Sure, it's the fancy-pants Calligraphy model, but plenty of time spent with "lesser" Palisades had already proven there wasn't really anything "lesser" about them. They just didn't have the swank wood trim and quilted leather. Of course, one of our editors liked those elements enough that he made sure the Palisade he personally bought was a Calligraphy. That's right, we liked the Palisade enough that one of us actually put his money where our mouth is.

Now, the 2022 Palisade isn't the only three-row crossover SUV in town. We consider it the 1b choice to the mechanically related Kia Telluride's 1a – we generally prefer the Kia's design, and its boxier shape makes it a bit more spacious. Then again, it's a lot harder to find a Telluride these days, so the Palisade is not a terrible fallback position. Neither are other desirable choices like the Mazda CX-9 (good for those coming out of a sportier car), the Toyota Highlander Hybrid (good for those prioritizing fuel economy) and new Jeep Grand Cherokee L (good for those seeking rugged capability and a luxurious cabin). But if you can find one at a decent price, take it from those who really know, the Palisade is a great choice.

What's new for 2022?

The base Palisade trim now comes standard with blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems.

What are the Palisade interior and in-car technology like?

The Palisade boasts a uniquely elegant cabin highlighted by a wide, Mercedes-like infotainment panel, distinctive trim types and a center console that rises to meet the dash, leaving extra storage underneath. It's both attractive and functional, and it can provide quite the "wow" moment if you've just come from test driving a Honda Pilot or Subaru Ascent – competitors that are well constructed but score a zero in charisma. The Palisade's quality is also shockingly good, inching awfully close to genuine luxury territory (and that was our opinion before we got our beautiful long-term Calligraphy and its swanky quilted leather interior).

Every Palisade comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen that's easy to use and to see. A 10.25-inch widescreen unit is available on upper trim levels, much as it is in most Hyundais now. You can devote the entire thing to one function, split it 70/30 between two (such as the navigation map and audio system information), or leave it on the home screen that shows three functions. It's similar to what you increasingly see in various luxury brands, and it's just as well-executed, if even a bit better, in the Palisade.

Hyundai's big family hauler also comes standard with a multitude of standard infotainment features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio and five USB ports. An extra pair of USB ports is added to upper trim levels, which can also be outfitted with wireless smartphone charging, integrated navigation and an impressive Harman/Kardon surround sound audio system. Also shared with the Telluride is a rear seat mute function that easily disables the rear speakers (for sleeping kids, or those who don't want to listen to your lame old music) as well as the Driver Talk in-car intercom system that transmits the driver's voice to those sitting in the back.

How big is the Palisade?

The Palisade is one of the largest three-row crossovers. Few are as long and wide, while third-row leg- and headroom are among the most generous in the segment. Even a tall adult can fit back there quite comfortably. Better still, the large rear quarter windows and the wide, upright vehicle sides means that whoever sits back there won't feel too claustrophobic. Access to the third row benefits from one-press power release buttons, as well as unique grab handles integrated into the C pillars, but the resulting gap between that pillar and slid-forward seat is merely average. The second row offers a standard 60/40-split bench seat that results in an eight-person overall capacity, or captain's chairs that reduce capacity to seven. Space and comfort are excellent with either, but that's to be expected in this segment.



Cargo capacity is also better than most, at 18 cubic feet behind the raised third row, which is enough to fit four sizable suitcases. Only the Palisade's boxier Telluride sibling as well as the Volkswagen Atlas have swallowed more. There is 45.8 cubic feet when the third row is lowered, and 86.4 when both rows are lowered – both are pretty average for the segment, which is just fine. The second row features a standard power-folding release, while a fully power-operated third row is optional on the SEL and standard on the Limited.



Finally, storage for small items is a standout Palisade feature. The front center console has a sizable under-armrest bin, and there's another bin forward of that one covered by a sliding cover that houses the wireless smartphone charging pad (if so equipped) and nifty cupholders pictured below that disappear to free up extra space when not in use. Then, there's an expansive space under the console big enough for a purse, plus decently sized door bins and lots of back seat cupholders.

What are the Palisade fuel economy and performance specs?

Every Palisade comes with a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Front- or all-wheel drive are available, and an eight-speed automatic is standard. The towing capacity is 5,000 pounds on every Palisade. A class III hitch and an auto-leveling rear suspension are optional.

Fuel economy for 2022 checks in at 19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. It falls to 19/24/21 with AWD.

What's the Palisade like to drive?

Much like the Kia Telluride that shares its mechanical underpinnings, the Hyundai Palisade offers a well-rounded driving experience free from bad habits but also bereft of anything particularly memorable. Effectively, it reaches the bar set by the vast majority of buyers in this segment. The V6 engine produces plenty of power, but ultimately produces acceleration on-par with most other vehicles in the segment. The steering is precise and gains a little extra effort when in Sport mode, but it also doesn't keep you particularly engaged in the driving experience. Similarly, the suspension capably controls body motions and the stock tires do a good job of gripping pavement (or even loose gravel). Those looking for more of a car-like driving experience should check out the Mazda CX-9.

The Palisade's available all-wheel-drive system has a function that locks the front/rear power distribution at 50/50 for added traction while off-roading. We found it capable enough driving on a lengthy gravel road with plenty of tight turns. However, its 7.9 inches of ground clearance is unremarkable, and unlike several competitors, the Palisade doesn't offer any sort of off-road driving modes. But its AWD system should provide some peace of mind in slick or snowy conditions.

What other Hyundai Palisade reviews can I read?

We are spending a whole year with a Palisade Calligraphy. We've already taken it on multiple long road trips and have taken it in for its first service at 9,000 miles (no problems yet!). You can find all our updates on our main long-term Palisade hub page.

We take a closer look at the Palisade's Limited trim level, focusing on infotainment and driver assistance technology features, plus its general performance during a family road trip in Oregon.

We put the Palisade's cargo area to the test by trying to stuff as much luggage as we can behind its third row, as well as how much seating capacity remains when you stuff all of our luggage inside.

Our first full test of the Palisade on American roads, including in-depth information about its design and engineering.

How much is the 2022 Palisade price and what features are available?

Pricing starts at $34,375, including the $1,225 destination charge, for the base front-wheel-drive Palisade SE. All-wheel drive is a $1,700 option on all trims. Only the SEL offers factory options by way of two packages.

Standard feature content on the SE includes an unmatched amount of standard safety equipment (see Safety section below), plus 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED exterior accent lighting, adaptive cruise control, a six-way manually adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split second-row bench seating (includes remote folding from the cargo area and one-touch sliding for third-row access), an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and five USB ports.

For $2,350 more, the SEL adds many worthwhile features, including a sunroof, a power driver seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control, seven USB ports, plus fancier interior trim. You also get second-row captain's chairs, although unlike the Limited and Calligraphy, you can keep the SE's bench and therefore eight-passenger seating.

Extra luxury equipment is added either through the SEL's Convenience and Premium packages, or by stepping up completely to the Limited and Calligraphy.

SE: $34,375

SEL: $36,725

Convenience package: $2,400

Premium package: $3,200

Limited: $46,615

Calligraphy: $47,915

What are the Palisade safety ratings and driver assistance features?

Every 2022 Hyundai Palisade comes standard with forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, lane-keeping assist, a driver inattention warning system, a safe exit assist (warns passengers of on-coming traffic when opening doors), and adaptive cruise control. The blind-spot warning system can be upgraded to include a camera system that shows an image of the vehicle's side in the instrument panel when you use the respective turn signal direction (the display differs by trim level as seen above). This is in addition to warning lights in the mirror (standard) and head-up display (optional).

Although many of these features come standard on rival SUVs, Hyundai's are some of the best-executed. They behave in a natural manner and don't annoy with constant false alarms, and of course, help keep you safe. The adaptive cruise control, or Hyundai Driver Assist, has repeatedly impressed during our long-term Palisade test.

The Palisade received a perfect five stars from the government for overall, side and frontal crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the Palisade a Top Safety Pick+ for its top-rated performance in all crash tests and for its crash-prevention tech. Even its headlights were uniformly rated "Good," which is a rarity.

