2022 Honda Civic sedan and hatchback earn Top Safety Pick+

The 2022 Honda Civic has gone through the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's gamut of testing and earned superb results across the board. And as such, it has earned the organization's highest award of Top Safety Pick+. Not only that, but the award applies to both the sedan and hatchback body styles.

Impressively, the Civic earned the highest scores possible for each evaluation. Every crash test yielded a "Good" rating. It got the "Superior" rating for all of the forward collision prevention tests, both for preventing a crash with another car and with a pedestrian. Headlight performance was Good for all trims as was child seat anchor access.

The Top Safety Pick+ rating is also an improvement over the outgoing model, which did not get the extra "+". The number of small sedans and hatchbacks with this highest award is fairly small. It includes the Honda Insight, Mazda3 and Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.

