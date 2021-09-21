May Mobility announces A2GO autonomous shuttle in Ann Arbor, Mich.

PONTIAC, Mich. — Today, at the Motor Bella auto show, May Mobility announced it would launch its A2GO autonomous shuttle service in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the company is headquartered. The free service launches on October 11, and users can hail a ride through an app.

The program will employ four Lexus RX 450h vehicles, servicing Ann Arbor’s downtown, Kerrytown district, the University of Michigan’s Central Campus, and the State Street Corridor, covering a service area of 2.64 square miles. Each car will have a supervisor in the driver’s seat to intervene if needed.

The on-demand service keeps accessibility in mind with a wheelchair-accessible vehicle in the fleet.

May Mobility and its partners will collect anonymous data to “help the city identify the weak and less safe zones in order to better plan infrastructures,” according to Bastien Beauchamp, CEO of !important Safety Technologies, a partner of the A2GO pilot.

“Our vision is to transform cities through autonomous mobile to change the way people get around,” said May Mobility CEO Edwin Olson. “It’s especially exciting to be launching in our hometown.

Ann Arbor is the eighth city to host a May Mobility shuttle service. So far, May Mobility has provided more than 285,000 autonomous rides globally.

