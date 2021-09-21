2021 VW ID.4 earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

In addition to being an affordable, roomy electric crossover with solid range, the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 also lays claim to being a very safe one. After completing crash testing, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has bestowed the electric VW with the Top Safety Pick+, the IIHS's highest safety award.

In all crash tests, the VW excelled with "Good" ratings across the board. It also has headlights that are at least the second highest "Acceptable" rating, with the optional lights getting the Good rating. Forward collision prevention was rated "Superior" for vehicle-to-vehicle situations, and second-highest "Advanced" when dealing with pedestrians. Child seat anchor access was rated Good.

These ratings are nearly identical to fellow Top Safety Pick+ award-winner the Volvo XC40 Recharge as well as the Tesla Model 3, with both having all their headlights rated Good. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is only rated a Top Safety Pick (no +) due to the Select and California Route 1 trims' headlights being rated "Marginal." That said, the Mustang Mach-E's pedestrian forward collision prevention rating is a bit higher than the VW, Volvo and Tesla.

Related Video: