Acura sold all 300 of the NSX Type S, reportedly in 24 hours

If you were hoping to nab one of the last Acura NSX supercars, Acura has confirmed to Autoblog that it has already sold out the entire allocation of 300 NSX Type S models that were slated for America. However, you might still have a remote chance.

"We have seen tremendous interest in the 2022 NSX Type S following its debut at Monterey Car Week. At this time, confirmed orders have far surpassed the 300-unit allocation for the U.S. market, and new orders received are being added to a waitlist," an Acura spokesperson told us. That might be an understatement, as Motor1 is reporting a Black-Friday-esque rush that cleared the shelves in 24 hours and a waiting list of more than 100.

While Acura has never planned to assign the NSX to the role of moneymaker — there are RDX and MDX crossovers for that — sales of the hybrid supercar have been shockingly low. Year-to-date sales figures for July 2021 (the last metric prior to Acura's August announcement that the NSX would be canceled) crawled along at just 67 examples sold, not too far off from last year's 70. The year-to-date number for August leaped up to 98, a significant jump from last year's 73.

A personal anecdote may explain why the sellout occurred so quickly. My brother, owner of a 1993 NSX, went to a Los Angeles-area Acura dealer to inquire about the 2022 Type S. The salesperson told him that the dealer was only getting one and that it had already been spoken for — by the dealership's owner. With 273 Acura stores in the U.S. and only 300 cars, if other owners are similarly minded it may be almost impossible for the average buyer to get a Type S without paying a premium over the $171,495 price tag.

Hopefully, though, buyers won't have to pay more than the $1 million bid that someone made for the first NSX Type S. The Type S has 600 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque, a 27 pony and 16 pound-feet bonus over the standard NSX, in addition to a 58-pound weight reduction and GT3 race car-derived tuning. While that alone could compel some buyers to spring for the Type S, we're willing to bet that it's the limited production and end-of-run factors that are contributing to demand. If you miss out, though, you can always wait for the third generation.

