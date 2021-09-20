2022 Toyota Tundra: What do you think of the TRD Pro's unique design?

I walked away thinking that there are a lot of interesting design details worth discussing after spending a day with the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra. There’s the massive grille with a chromed-out mustache-shaped highlight on some trim levels. Then there are the lighting elements that look like they’ve been pulled taught in several different dimensions, sort of like toffee that’s being stretched in a candy shop. There are blacked-out A- and B-pillars that give the roof a sort of helmet-shaped look.

But, in my opinion, the most controversial styling element is found solely on the TRD Pro edition. Where other trim levels of the new Tundra get body-color or black plastic trim in places like the wheel arches and tailgate in either matte or shiny finish, the TRD Pro gets a unique finish with molded-in detail that, for lack of an official term, I’m calling “urban camo.” The pattern is mimicked inside, with leather seating surfaces dyed and pressed with a matching look. I saw the leather in both black and red, and I’m not sure if any other colors are in the works.

I’ll get my own thoughts out of the way first. I really like the black leather interior with this “urban camo” pattern. I’m not so sure about the black plastic exterior trim — maybe it will grow on me over time. As for the red leather, well … let’s just say I’d never choose to buy it. It's loud, it's borderline obnoxious, and I don't think it's going to age well. But I bet some people are going to absolutely love it and completely disagree with my own personal assessment.

Hence, this poll. I’m not asking about the overall look of the new 2022 Toyota Tundra. I’m specifically narrowing the design focus to this “urban camo” (again, my term, not Toyota’s) pattern featured inside and outside of the TRD Pro edition. Do you love it? Hate it? Can’t decide until you see it in person?

Let us know what you think, and feel free to flesh out your viewpoint in the Comments section down below.

