Lotus just dropped all the nitty gritty details on the Emira First Edition, and it even provided European pricing. Unfortunately, we’re being told to wait for official U.S. pricing information, but this gives us a general idea of what to expect.

We’ll start this off by letting you know that an Emira First Edition is fully loaded up with options, making it extra expensive. Europeans will be paying €95,995 for the model, and in case you’re in the U.K., your price is £75,995. The Euro equivalent is $112,000 at today’s exchange rates, while the pound sterling equivalent is about $104,000. Without U.S.-specific pricing available yet, it’s impossible to nail down an exact figure. That said, expect it to be around $100,000 or a little more for the Emira First Edition here.

Lotus tells us what you get for your First Edition money, too. It specifies that this model is the “V6 First Edition,” because a not-yet-detailed “i4” First Edition is coming late next year to launch the AMG-sourced four-cylinder model. The V6 comes with the six-speed manual transmission standard. It also adds the available 20-inch forged alloy wheels with a diamond-cut two-tone finish and two-piece brake discs with branded calipers.

A bunch of optional packages are fitted as standard with the First Edition. You get the Lower Black Pack, which gives you a glossy black paint finish for the front bumper air blades, front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser. The Drivers Pack gives you the choice between the Tour or Sport suspension (Sport is slightly stiffer). Tour comes with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires, and Sport comes with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s.

The standard Design Pack adds privacy glass, sports pedals, Lotus-branded floor mats, a black Alcantara headliner and the choice of brake calipers in a few different colors. The Convenience Pack then adds front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers with aero blades, auto-dimming mirrors and a rear luggage storage set. In Europe, this last pack also adds a reverse camera, but that will be standard equipment in the U.S. by law.

You can add even more money to the Emira First Edition’s price by opting for the full Black Pack (an extra £1,200 or €1,370). This coats a number of other exterior parts in glossy black paint including the roof, mirrors, Lotus badge and exhaust finisher. Lastly, an automatic transmission is available for £1,800 or €2,600, but that’s one you should skip.

Lotus says the V6 First Edition will be offered in six colors: Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey and Nimbus Grey. However, more colors will eventually be available for the 2022 model year. Plus, Lotus says it will offer a cheaper “entry level” Emira in 2023 that starts at £59,995. We’re not sure of U.S. timing for this cheaper Emira yet, but at today’s exchange rates, that puts it around $82,000. That pricing sounds much more tantalizing to us, and it even undercuts the outgoing Evora. In case you wanted to spec one yourself, Lotus says it’s updated the configurator to reflect all the news that dropped today.

