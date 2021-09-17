2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland priced at $46,565

Toyota believes there are enough minivan drivers out there with dreams of conquering dirt paths that it created the 2022 Sienna Woodland Special Edition. Special shocks create 6.9 inches of ground clearance, putting the sylvan trim right there with the Jeep Renegade, to go with standard all-wheel drive and 18-inch wheels, roof rails with crossbars, a 1,500-watt power inverter in the cargo area, and a 3,500-pound towing capacity. Cars Direct got a look at a Toyota order guide, and according to that, Toyota also believes people are ready to splurge to the tune of $46,565 for the Sienna Woodland Edition. That figure includes the $1,215 destination charge.

Doing the math finds that the Woodland trim adds $3,600 to the price of the seven-seater Sienna XLE AWD trim that it's based on, leapfrogging the price of the XSE trim. Only the Limited and Platinum trims will be more expensive before options.

There's a few hundred in savings over what you'd pay trying to option the Woodland kit manually; the XLE Plus Package with Options that adds the 1,500-watt inverter and other goodies like the 1,200-watt JBL sound system and 1080p Entertainment Center costs $3,715 by itself. Furthermore, the 18-inch wheels can't be optioned on the XLE, nor the dark chrome accents and special paint color, the ironically named (for an off-the-beaten-path minivan) Cement.

The Woodland Special Edition also contributes to a good cause, Toyota pledging $250 to the National Environmental Education Foundation for each one sold, as part of a minimum $250,000 contribution to the foundation. The Sienna's swap to being an all-hybrid lineup is good for the cause, too, the powertrain making a huge improvement to the Sienna's EPA fuel economy. The 2020 Sienna AWD was rated 18 mpg city, 24 highway, 20 combined. The 2021 Sienna AWD Hybrid gets 35 city, 36 highway, and 35 combined. If that's not special gift to the woodlands, we don't know what is.