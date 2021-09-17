Kia has published pricing information for the plug-in hybrid version of the new 2022 Sorento. It costs more than the non-electrified and hybrid models, but some buyers will be able to claim local and federal tax incentives.

Already on its way to dealers across the nation, the Sorento PHEV is available in two trim levels named SX and SX-Prestige (SX-P). Pricing is pegged at $46,165 and $49,065, respectively, including a mandatory $1,175 destination charge. Kia points out that its crossover may be eligible for a $6,587 federal tax credit plus local incentives.

To add context, the standard Sorento starts at $30,665 with front-wheel-drive and $35,465 with all-wheel-drive. The catch is that the base PHEV corresponds to an upmarket standard model; comparing apples to apples, the non-hybrid version of the Sorento SX costs $39,365 while the SX-P carries a base price of $42,265. Viewed in this light, the difference between a non-hybrid and a plug-in SX is $9,700. Shop for an SX-P and you'll pay $6,800 more. Again, all this before incentives.

Power for the 261-horsepower PHEV comes from a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that works with a 90-horsepower electric motor linked to a 13.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The drivetrain boasts a 32-mile electric range, according to the EPA, and a full tank and a full charge give the Sorento a 460-mile driving range.