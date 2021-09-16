Hyundai Ioniq 6 caught in spy photos looking ready for production

Quite literally right before the world shut down from the pandemic, Hyundai showed off one of its most stunning concept cars, the Prophecy. It was a low, sleek, almost Porsche-like sedan. And it wasn't long before Hyundai announced it would come to production as the Ioniq 6. Now we get our first glimpse of the production model with these spy photos of a heavily camouflaged prototype.

Like the Ioniq 5 and the Hyundai 45 concept, the production Ioniq 6 is clearly trying to stay as close to the concept as possible. Despite the thick camouflage on either end, it's clear that it's still extremely rounded. It also has an arching profile that emulates the teardrop shape of the Prophecy. We can also see that the small rounded headlights survived the transition, as did the almost grille-less front fascia.

There do seem to be some compromises for reality, though. The whole car is notably taller, as evidenced by all the extra sheet metal over the wheel arches. The rear section of the roof looks a bit tall, too, likely a concession to giving rear passengers some usable headroom. We're also not sure that the crazy electric razor rear fascia of the Prophecy made it. It looks like a slightly more conventional taillight strip may be used. But at the very least, it may have a slightly pixelated design like the Ioniq 5, which would likely work well with the simple shape.

The Ioniq 6 is due next year, and it looks like this prototype is close to production-ready, so it's probably on track for that target. It will definitely use the E-GMP electric platform shared with the Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. That will give it rear-wheel drive with a single motor or all-wheel drive with dual motors. It will also have 800-volt DC fast charging capability and the ability to power items plugged into it. Since it will likely be positioned above the Ioniq 5, it could even get the 576-horsepower dual-motor powertrain from the EV6 GT.

