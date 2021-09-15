Porsche has issued a voluntary recall that applies to about 5,000 units of the Boxster and the Cayman built between 2012 and 2015. Cars affected by the campaign are fitted with rear axle carrier side sections that can crack.

Assigned number 21V-679 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall applies to 4,934 cars sold in the United States. It includes Boxster, Boxster S, Boxster GTS, Cayman, Cayman S, and Cayman GTS models manufactured between the 2013 and 2015 model years. Not all models are represented equally; for example, the affected Boxster and Boxster S models were manufactured between September 2012 and July 2014, while the affected GTS cars were built from May to July 2014. More information is available here.

What all of these two-seaters have in common is that they may have been fitted with out-of-specification rear axle carrier side sections, which help connect mechanical bits to the chassis. Porsche noticed the problem in March 2020, and it immediately began testing the part. All told, 10 of the 153 side sections tested were found to be defective; they developed cracks, which could become fractures that might cause the driver to lose control.

Porsche will replace the rear axle carrier side sections free of charge in all of the affected cars, regardless of whether cracks have developed in the parts. It will begin notifying owners in November 2021. It adds that the issue can create a ratting noise that's heard while driving, though it can also go undetected.

