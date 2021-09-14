  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin News
Official

James Bond car exhibit coming to L.A.'s Petersen Automotive Museum

'Bond in Motion' features more than 30 vehicles from the series

Sep 14th 2021 at 9:00AM
  • Lotus Esprit S1 Submarine from the Spy Who Loved Me
  • Image Credit: Petersen Automotive Museum
  • Aston Martin DB5 from Spectre
  • Image Credit: Petersen Automotive Museum
  • Aston Martin V8 from The Living Daylights
  • Image Credit: Petersen Automotive Museum
  • Aston Martin DBS from Casino Royale
  • Image Credit: Petersen Automotive Museum
  • Aston Martin DB10 from Spectre
  • Image Credit: Petersen Automotive Museum
  • Aston Martin DB10 from Spectre in profile
  • Image Credit: Petersen Automotive Museum
  • Jaguar XKR from Die Another Day
  • Image Credit: Petersen Automotive Museum
  • Heron XC70 Parahawk from The World is Not Enough
  • Image Credit: Petersen Automotive Museum

The Petersen Automotive Museum was already a must-see for any car enthusiast visiting Los Angeles, and it's about to get a little better should you also be a James Bond fan. Opening Sept. 25 in the museum's appropriately named Grand Salon gallery will be the "Bond in Motion" exhibit of more than 30 cars, motorcycles, boats, submarines, helicopters and scale models used during the creation of the 24 official James Bond films. The timing corresponds with the Oct. 8 release of "No Time to Die," the upcoming 60th anniversary of the first Bond movie ... and hey, the release of our "All 24 James Bond movies ranked only by their cars."

Highlights include many of the most famous Bond cars, including a 1977 Lotus Esprit S1 in submarine guise from "The Spy Who Loved Me," an Aston Martin V8 from "The Living Daylights," a 1999 BMW Z8 from "The World is Not Enough," the Aston Martin DB10 specially made for "Spectre," the post-flipped Aston Martin DBS from "Casino Royale," and one of the 1964 Aston Martin DB5s from the recent movies.

I visited an exhibit of the same name back in 2013 at England's sensational Beaulieu Motor Museum. It probably won't be as comprehensive as that, simply due to logistics, but it really was something. You can see some of the photos from that exhibit below, and should you be a James Bond fan, can appreciate that it went much further than the Aston-heavy headliners above. In fact, it was hard to see what was missing from the collection.

Tickets are on sale for the opening reception Sept. 23 featuring "one-night-only photo opportunities, live entertainment, food and martinis, shaken not stirred." Considering this is Los Angeles we're talking about, it's perfectly plausible this means noteworthy cast members from past films. Prices are $60 for general admission and $199 for VIP access, which includes exclusive access to the exhibit, "007 lounge" and a curated talk, plus complimentary food and a hosted bar. You can also pre-purchase tickets to see the exhibit without the fanfare during its run from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22. They go for $16. 

AMC Hornet and Mercury Cougar XR7
  • AMC Hornet and Mercury Cougar XR7
BMW 750iL from Tomorrow Never Dies
  • BMW 750iL from Tomorrow Never Dies
BMW Z8 from The World is Not Enough
  • BMW Z8 from The World is Not Enough
Lotus Esprit from The Spy Who Loved Me
  • Lotus Esprit from The Spy Who Loved Me
Mercury Cougar from On Her Majesty's Secret Service
  • Mercury Cougar from On Her Majesty's Secret Service
AMG Hornet from The Man With the Golden Gun
  • AMG Hornet from The Man With the Golden Gun
Aston Martin DB5 from Brosnan movies
  • Aston Martin DB5 from Brosnan movies
Aston Martin V8 from The Living Daylights
  • Aston Martin V8 from The Living Daylights
Aston Martin DBS from Casino Royale
  • Aston Martin DBS from Casino Royale
Miniature Aston Martin DB5
  • Miniature Aston Martin DB5
Ford Mustang Mach 1 from Diamonds are Forever
  • Ford Mustang Mach 1 from Diamonds are Forever
Renault 11 taxi from A View to a Kill
  • Renault 11 taxi from A View to a Kill
Rolls-Royce from A View to a Kill
  • Rolls-Royce from A View to a Kill
Citroen 2CV shooting rig from For Your Eyes Only
  • Citroen 2CV shooting rig from For Your Eyes Only
Aston Martin DB5 from Brosnan movies
  • Aston Martin DB5 from Brosnan movies
Cello/sled from The Living Daylights
  • Cello/sled from The Living Daylights
Speedboat from Moonraker
  • Speedboat from Moonraker
Underwater sled from The Spy Who Loved Me
  • Underwater sled from The Spy Who Loved Me
Aligator submarine from Octopussy
  • Aligator submarine from Octopussy
Little Nellie from You Only Live Twice and the BD Jet from Octopussy
  • Little Nellie from You Only Live Twice and the BD Jet from Octopussy
Wet bike from The Spy Who Loved Me
  • Wet bike from The Spy Who Loved Me
Glastron speedboat from Live and Let Die
  • Glastron speedboat from Live and Let Die

 

Featured GalleryBond in Motion Exhibit at Petersen Automotive Museum

Aston Martin Information

Aston Martin
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X