MV Agusta makes the exotic Brutale 1000 a little more accessible

MV Agusta, an Italian firm that specializes in exceptionally quick and correspondingly expensive motorcycles, has released a more affordable version of the Brutale 1000 RR called Brutale 1000 RS. Due out as a 2022 model, the RS is more accessible than the RR because it's cheaper and was designed to be easier to ride on a daily basis.

While the RS is markedly softer than the RR, its performance figures remain nothing short of jaw-dropping. It's a 410-pound machine powered by a 998-cc four-cylinder engine that develops 208 horsepower at a screaming 13,000 rpm. For context, it weighs about 2,000 pounds less than a 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata, and it offers 27 additional horsepower from an engine roughly as big as the Ford Fiesta's EcoBoost triple, that revs higher than a Mazda RX-8's rotary. Unsurprisingly, top speed checks in at over 186 mph — if you dare take the RS that high.

Achieving these figures was easier said than done. MV Agusta notably used a light crankshaft, titanium connecting rods, and a total of eight fuel injectors. It also fitted the RS with Brembo brakes on both wheels, launch and wheelie control technologies, and a traction control system with eight different levels of assistance plus an off position. There's an adjustable Öhlins steering damper, but the RR's semi-active Öhlins suspension system has been left out.

Beyond the specifications sheet, one of the biggest differences between the RR and the RS is that the latter gains a redesigned seat that's softer to improve rider comfort. Designers also made the mirrors bigger and positioned them higher to provide better visibility. We're told the end result creates an unusually usable superbike. There's even a 5.5-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) screen that provides navigation directions, among other information.

Across the pond, the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS starts at €25,500; that figure represents about $30,100 at the current conversion rate, but pricing for the American market hasn't been announced yet. While that's a lot in the world of motorcycles, keep in mind the Brutale 1000 RR costs €32,300 in Europe, while the limited-edition Rush 1000 carries a base price of €38,800, figures that represent approximately $38,200 and $45,800, respectively.