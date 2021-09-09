This month of Editors' Picks saw us award the honor to a couple of redesigned stalwarts like the Honda Civic and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Plus, a new crossover that splits the difference between the compact and subcompact class takes home the prize. On top of this, we'll introduce you to a new term: midcompact. We'll be using this to describe those in-between crossovers that are a tad too small to be considered compact, but too large to neatly fit into the subcompact class. For a few examples of these "midcompact" cars, we'll point you to the Ford Bronco Sport, Kia Seltos and VW Seltos. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in August that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2021 Genesis G70

Quick take: The S-Class is the standard of luxury sedans for a reason. It offers the best ride, quietest interior, most cutting-edge tech and sets the stage for the next several years of luxury cars. Others try their hardest, but no competitor executes better than Mercedes in this class. Score: 9 What it competes with: BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, Lexus LS, Genesis G90, Porsche Panamera Executive Pros: Classically stellar styling, pioneering tech, luxury on top of luxury Cons: Expensive, lack of standard equipment From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The new S-Class does all the S-Class things you'd expect in that it's smooth as silk to drive and wows with its interior. What was so unexpected is how much the rear-wheel steering made the S-Class drive as small and maneuverable as a C-Class. It's difficult to find places to critique this sedan, which is the mark of an industry leader." In-depth analysis: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive Review | The flagship reborn 2022 Honda Civic

Quick take: Honda is winning yet again with the new Civic, as it marches on even better than the last. It's a superb driver, offers loads of space and is less likely to be an eyesore for many now. You won't find an all-around better option. Score: 8.5 What it competes with: Toyota Corolla, Mazda3, Hyundai Elantra, Nissan Sentra, Volkswagen Jetta Pros: Drives comfortably, handles excellently, massively utilitarian Cons: On the pricey side, controversial exterior styling From the editors: West Coast Editor James Riswick — "Everything we came to expect from the last Civic (exceptional acceleration and fuel economy, well-balanced driving manners, spacious interior, above-average build quality) has been elevated with cleaner and classier looks, improved tech and the overall increase in refinement. A class leader." Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder — "The new Civic is a solid vehicle in many ways. It’s affordable, attractive, comfortable, economical and, yes, fun to drive. It helps that the interior is such a pleasant place to spend time, and that the updated technology makes the whole experience safer and more convenient." In-depth analysis: 2022 Honda Civic Review | What's new, price, fuel economy 2022 Volkswagen Taos

Quick take: The Taos plays bigger than its price and appearance suggests. It's a stellar value for families looking for space, quietly attractive looks and solid technology to boot. VW even gave it some respectable driving chops. Score: 8 What it competes with: Kia Seltos, Ford Bronco Sport, Jeep Compass, Subaru Crosstrek Pros: Fantastic value for its size, subtle but stylish looks, superb fuel economy Cons: Front-drive model drives worse than AWD version, not VW's best interior quality From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "Buy the all-wheel-drive version if you want something mildly entertaining to buy, because the front-drive Taos is a much different (and worse) experience behind the wheel. Most of all, though, buy a Taos if you want maximum utility for well under $30,000. This little crossover ain't so little. Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder — "If you think having kids means you need to buy a big SUV, the Taos has a big “ahem” for you. I was completely blown away by the sheer amount of space afforded in this small crossover, especially the fact that I didn’t have to move the driver’s seat forward one iota to accommodate a rear-facing car seat directly behind me. It’s also pretty entertaining to drive, at least with 4Motion all-wheel drive." In-depth analysis: 2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive | Back where we started, but better Not quite yet: 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV