Lotus Emira GT4 car revealed, ready for the race circuit

It’s time for the Lotus Emira to go racing. You’re looking at the first photos of the Emira GT4 race car here, which is the competition spec version of the Emira road car we got to see revealed at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Lotus didn’t provide a ton of details, but we know the important stuff. Its body is made of composite, and a bunch of changes are made in the name of aerodynamics and downforce. The clean and simple lines of the Emira are interrupted by items like the large front splitter and huge rear wing. By and large, though, the basic Emira design and structure remains the same outside. We’ll also note that the GT4 is hand-built, whereas Lotus is attempting to bring more automation to the road car’s assembly.

The engine used in the GT4 is the tried-and-true Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter V6 (not the new AMG four-cylinder). Per usual, it’s fitted with a supercharger, and Lotus says it’s good for up to 400 horsepower with a 7,200 rpm redline. You get a six-speed xTrac sequential transmission (the only transmission option), and the car is fitted with a limited-slip differential. Braking is handled by race-spec Alcon discs and calipers, and Ohlins coilovers keep the body in check. In all, Lotus says the dry weight is 2,778 pounds.

This car was developed with RML Group, a British racing engineering company.

“The all-new Emira GT4 is an exciting next step following the hugely successful launch of the Emira road car,” says Richard Selwin, Lotus Race Program Manager. “We have worked hard with the team at RML Group to ensure this next-generation of Lotus GT car will deliver race-winning performance.”

Those entering racing series will be allowed to buy this Emira GT4 cars for the 2022 racing season. However Lotus says availability will be very limited for the first year. It expects to be able to meet total global demand for 2023 as production of the race car continues. Pricing wasn’t made available initially.

