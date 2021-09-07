The current sticking point for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) highest honors, the Top Safety Pick+, is headlights. The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, despite having strong results in almost every category, missed out on any Top Safety Pick rating because of lights rated "Poor" on all models. But Mitsubishi has now fixed them, getting the crossover the coveted award.

The rating applies to Outlanders built after June 2021. The LED reflector headlights now have the top "Good" rating on all trim levels because of reduced glare for oncoming drivers. There's also some additional good news for existing owners of Outlanders. They can go to their Mitsubishi dealer, where the existing headlights will have the aim adjusted to reduce glare.

The Outlander already had excellent results in crash testing and crash prevention. Every crash test yielded a "Good" rating, and in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crash prevention it got the top "Superior" rating. Even the child seat LATCH anchor access is rated "Good."

The Outlander joins the ranks of a number of other small crossovers with the Top Safety Pick+ award, including its platform-mate the Nissan Rogue. Other winners include the Ford Bronco Sport, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-3, Mazda CX-30, Mazda CX-5, Subaru Forester and Volvo XC40.

Related Video: