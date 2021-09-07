Cadillac sprinkles changes around its 2022 lineup

Cadillac is doing its best to keep the model-year-update train running, making incremental changes to the CT4, CT5, XT4, XT5, and XT6 for 2022. We'll start with the change coming to the entire Cadillac range, that being the addition of the automaker's Smart System package of nine driver assistance aids. The nine features are: Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Safety Alert Seat, Rear Park Assist, Rear Vision Camera, vehicle diagnostics, Teen Driver, and Rear Seat Reminder.

After that, the CT4 and CT5 will gain the option of Super Cruise 1 and Super Cruise 2 on Sport and Premium Luxury trims. Super Cruise availability on the XT6 to follow at some point during the model year, but since the XT6 is built on GM's previous electrical architecture, its version of Super Cruise will lack some features such as Automated Lane Change. Also inside the vehicles, it's been reported that Inteluxe will be the new name for leatherette seating across the lineup.

Taking each model starting with the CT4, GM Authority says the compact sedan will lose its Dark Blue Moon Metallic, Evergreen Metallic, and Velocity Red exterior colors. They'll be replaced by Blaze Orange Metallic (pictured), which is reserved for the Sport, CT4-V, and CT4-V Blackwing, and Electric Blue and Dark Emerald Frost, which can only be optioned on the CT4-V and CT4-V Blackwing, and the latter color will have limited availability.

The CT5 gets one of those new premium exterior hues, Blaze Orange Metallic. It will be available on the CT5 Sport alone. The base 350T models powered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder also had their fuel economy figures updated recently. The rear-driver gains another mile per gallon in the city and combined, the all-wheel driver gains one mpg in the city and loses one mpg on the highway, according to the EPA.

The XT4 drops the premium exterior colors Shadow Metallic, Garnet Metallic, and Autumn Metallic. They are replaced by Galactic Gray Metallic, Latte Metallic, and Rosewood Metallic, all of which will add $625 to the MSRP and be available throughout the model lineup. Cadillac Society reports that NFC capability falls away next year, the tech deemed outdated. The refreshed XT4 that had been expected next year is now thought to arrive for the 2023 model year.

The XT5 and XT6 color palettes sport two new looks in Latte Metallic and Rosewood Metallic, both costing $625 and available on all trims; the colors replace Shadow Metallic and Garnet Metallic. There's a new 20-inch wheel design for the XT5 with a Pearl Nickel finish that comes standard on the Sport trim, replacing the current 20-inch Pearl Nickel wheel, and those wheels will shroud new Brembo front brakes, with all calipers painted red. The XT6 Sport adopts a new 21-inch wheel design standard, with the same Brembo brake package up front and red calipers all around. The XT5 and XT6 also get color-keyed floor mats for all rows.

