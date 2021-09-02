Why do BMWs look like that? Blame (or celebrate) this guy

The 3 Series and the "Ultimate Driving Machine" slogan both debuted in 1975. Younger buyers leapt at the double-hooked bait, and BMW put the "same sausage, different lengths" school of car design to very profitable use. As age, pay, and family members increased, those 3 Series buyers progressed to the 5 and 7 to get more of the same, only bigger. Or, eventually, hopped over the SUV fence to get even more bigger.

Car enthusiasts would complain from time to time about this approach, wanting more differentiation between Series, but traditionally balked at the results. See the E60 5 Series and just about anything introduced after the X7 and its enormous kidney grilles. Most recently, BMW went all in with the front fascias on the standard 4 Series, the M3, and the M4. The next phase commences with the just-debuted i4 and iX battery electric vehicles. Enthusiasts haven't been too pleased with those, either.

BMW hosted a virtual design roundtable to give its head of brand design, Domogoj Dukec, a chance to explain some of the reasons for colossal kidneys and tiny, squiggly headlights.

Globalization, rising incomes, and BMW's own exploding model lineup have not only swelled the pool of potential buyers, they've enticed buyers of wildly different cultures and tastes. So BMW freed itself from trying to please an archetypal brand advocate with every car on the showroom floor. Instead, individual models will be honed to specific appeal. "We want to please single customers," Dukec said.

The brand has adopted this stance to prepare itself for the impending Brave New World of transportation and that world's buyers, who will be unlike historical and current buyers.

"We are not designing cars in the future. In the future we are designing the experience of joy," Dukec said. The first rule of BMW design going forward, then, is, "Be stunning, which is the 'Joy of wow.'"

Yeah, cue the alarms, we won't blame you. But the din won't stop the future. You should also know that BMW has been trying to ring the "joy" bell for at least 15 years. In 2009, BMW retired the Ultimate Driving Machine for "Joy is BMW." Three years later BMW reverted to the old slogan, albeit determined to "take the ultimate driving machine and define what it will be in the future."

The same thing is happening now. Gen Z'ers, and especially the Generation Alphas that follow them, will soon be the coveted demo in a landscape where private vehicle ownership isn't necessary. On top of that, egregious congestion, ubiquitous autonomy, and on-demand transport will weaken the Alphas' connection to one of the car world's most famous and enduring slogans. At that point, the Ultimate Driving Machine won't be what we envision it now; it will be the car people have to have when they don't need a car. To create such desire, "You have to understand the reason certain customers want a car," Dukec said. "We want to address just the 'I want' customers," not those who need an appliance with seats to connect two points.

This requires demolishing the sausage factory as well as the corollary notion of buyer choice based on income.

"There's not one recipe where we will make one kidney and then we'll do all BMWs like this and scale them," Dukec said, "because this is not customer-centric, this is just to please ourselves. You have to understand why a customer says and makes the choice for a certain product."

Nor does it serve the brand to believe someone buys a 2 Series because he can't yet afford a 3. The new standard is that he chooses the 2 because he wants the 2. That puts onus on each model to attract buyers on its own merits, not (only) by family association.

BMW has broken the customer base into two rough categories. About 70% are "Elegant Creators" who are more about harmonious design integration and the shared experience of the drive, and don't want to be showy about it. The remainder are "Expressive Performers," the bolder, hands-on-the-wheel types who want to drive something "really different to anything else on the market … but of course in line with the character of the car."

Guess who the big grilles are for? And that's why they appear on the 4 Series and M cars. Dukec said the designs aren't trying to be provocative. "These cars look very different because they have a certain position in our portfolio." Bread and butter propositions like the X3 and 5 Series "don't have to be so different because [the] customers are not looking to be early adopters [and don't] want to be so loud, so distinguished."